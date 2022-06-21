Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

