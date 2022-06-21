Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.14.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.