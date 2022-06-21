RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $121.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

RLI opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RLI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

