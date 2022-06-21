Robert W. Baird Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 598.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.