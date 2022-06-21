Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.30 on Tuesday, reaching $511.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,624. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

