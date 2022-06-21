Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,208 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.24. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,049. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.99 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

