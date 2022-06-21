Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,831 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

