Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IVV traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.88. 255,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

