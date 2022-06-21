Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GSK by 286.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

