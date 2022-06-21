Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 121,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

