Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.90. 33,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,828. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

