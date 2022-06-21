Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.32. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,780. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

