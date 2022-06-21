RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

RPT Realty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $819.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

