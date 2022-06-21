Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.