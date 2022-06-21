Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

