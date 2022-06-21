S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.0542

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $4,599.68 and $178,331.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.23 or 0.99998182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002362 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

