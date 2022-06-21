Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

CCI opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

