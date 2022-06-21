Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.65.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

