Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $222.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

