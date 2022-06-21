Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.57. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

