Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $60.79 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

