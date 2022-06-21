Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,405 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Transocean by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIG stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

