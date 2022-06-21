Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $493,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

