Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 33,793 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.39% of SVF Investment worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVFA stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.