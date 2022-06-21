Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Up 9.2%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 24,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,857,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $580.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

