Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 21,273 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,959,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Booking at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.83.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,265.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

