Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 6,790 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Life Storage worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LSI opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

