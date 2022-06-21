Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 602,247 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602,247 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $131,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,676,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after buying an additional 197,334 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 109,651 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

JKHY opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.