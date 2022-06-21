Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 81,326 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Crown Castle International worth $110,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.14. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

