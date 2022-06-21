Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Trimmed by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,136,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after buying an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 11,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,395. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

