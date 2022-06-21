Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after acquiring an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,278. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

