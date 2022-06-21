Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after purchasing an additional 75,659 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

