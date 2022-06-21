Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SCHB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,234. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

