Scotiabank Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
WFSTF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
