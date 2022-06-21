Scotiabank Lowers Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

WFSTF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

