Scotiabank Trims West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Target Price to C$143.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.32.

NYSE WFG opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

