ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,366.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $12,366.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003958 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,979,812 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

