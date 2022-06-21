Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $218.75 Average PT from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get SEA alerts:

SE stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.