Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

