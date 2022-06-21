Serum Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Serum has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $234.19 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

