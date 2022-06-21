ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 211.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,726 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $163,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $443.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.45, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

