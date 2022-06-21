Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,333 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. 58,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

