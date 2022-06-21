SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $65,737.02 and $32.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,365.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.09 or 0.05453229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00253072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.00569281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00572821 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

