SIBCoin Tops One Day Volume of $18.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $18.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,195.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.61 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00253137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00566973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.00573820 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

