Smaugs NFT (SMG) One Day Volume Hits $710.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $245,012.17 and $710.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00682106 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00076486 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00505183 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.