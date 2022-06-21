Snowball Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Snowball has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $112,698.50 and $4,921.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00824908 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,685,747 coins and its circulating supply is 5,169,452 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

