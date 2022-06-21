Solitude Financial Services Has $888,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,047. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

