Solitude Financial Services Purchases 9,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

