Sonar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,259.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Sonar has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $20,259.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

