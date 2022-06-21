Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE SAH opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

