Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.4% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 103,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

