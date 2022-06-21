SparksPay (SPK) Hits Market Capitalization of $16,133.14

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $16,133.14 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,358,053 coins and its circulating supply is 11,067,130 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

